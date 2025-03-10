Sardar Sarjit Singh Khera @ Boy (1968 – 2025), Formerly Tronoh Mines

Sardar Sarjit Singh Khera @ Boy s/o Late Kartar Singh Khera

(Formerly from Tronoh Mines)

Village: Takhanwadh (Moga)

24.8.1968 – 10.3.2025

Wife: Mandeep Kaur Dhillon

Children:

Hashvinderjit Kaur Khera

Hareendeep Kaur Khera

Belvysha Kaur Khera

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

11 March 2025 (Tuesday)

Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

1pm: Cortège arriving at Jalan Loke Yew

3pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG:

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

23 March 2025, Sunday

From 10am to 12 pm

Contact:

Hashvinderjit (Daughter) 016 206 2543

Harjit Singh (Rajey) @ Brother 016 369 5299

A brother, husband, dad so dear,

Fought through the pain, year after year.

With courage, you faced the fight,

But now you’ve gone, beyond our sight.

We’ll miss your stories, full of grace,

Your laughter, your warm embrace.

You kept us close, through thick and thin,

Your love and presence, will never end.

Though the battle’s lost, your spirit stays,

In our hearts, you’ll guide our ways.

Forever cherished, forever near,

We’ll hold you close, year after year.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 March 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here