KLSSRC seeks sponsorship for junior hockey team for MJHL 2025

KLSSRC hockey team for 2024 U19 MJHL

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) plans to field a team for the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) 2025 season, marking its fourth consecutive year in the league.

The initiative aims to provide young and talented athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete at higher level competitive field hockey.

The team is seeking sponsorship of RM30,000 to cover its shortfall in funding. The funds will be utilised starting from April 2025, according to a KLSSRC note sent to Asia Samachar.

The club’s selection process will take place on March 29 (Saturday) and April 6 (Sunday) at Stadium Tun Razak. Sikh hockey players under the age of 19 are encouraged to join us and gain experience. (For latest updates, follow KLSSRC Instagram).

KLSSRC hockey team for 2023 U19 MJHL

KLSSRC hockey team for 2022 U21 MJHL

Banking Details

You can transfer funds to KLSSRC account with a note specifying “MJHL 2025”.

Account Name: Kelab Sukan dan Rekreasi Sikh KL

Bank: Maybank

Account No: 512334325524

Send transaction slip to +60 16-219 4511 for record purpose, receipts to be provided.

Contact for Sponsorship or Inquiries:

 Kevinder Singh: +60 12-315 9454

 Baljit Singh Charun: +60 16-204 8709

 Veena Kaur: +60 16-219 4511

