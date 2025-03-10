Sardar Tara Singh (1939 – 2025), Buntong, Ipoh

SARDAR TARA SINGH S/O LATE SAUDAGAR SINGH
(Buntong, Ipoh, Perak)
25.6.1939 – 9.3.2025
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather on 9th March 2025. Deeply missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, relatives and friends.
Wife: Late Sardani Sarjit Kaur @ Gurmito
Children / Spouses:
Pajoon Kaur / Late Mohana Singh
Sekhvinder Kaur / Jasbeer Singh
Harbans Kaur / Swaran Singh
Mahinder Singh / Sarjit Kaur
Kashmeer Kaur / Gas Mel Singh
Gurnam Singh / Satwant Kaur
Daljit Singh / Salvinder Kaur
Grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, relatives and friends
LAST RITES
10 March 2025 (Monday)
2.00pm: Cortege departs from residence No. 147, Laluan Sg Pari 3, Teluk Kurin 30100, Buntong Ipoh
2.15pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Wadda Gudwara Sikh Crematorium, Ipoh
AKHAND PATH
Gudwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh
20th, 21st and 22nd March 2025 (Thursday to Saturday)
(Akhand Path to begin at xxam)
Path Da Bhog on Saturday, 22nd March, from 10am to 12pm
Further enquiries, please contact :
Mahinder Singh (Minder) – 016 545 2077
Gurnam Singh – 016 561 8569
Daljit Singh – 011 3199 5041
| Entry: 10 March 2025 | Source: Family
