Sardar Tara Singh (1939 – 2025), Buntong, Ipoh

SARDAR TARA SINGH S/O LATE SAUDAGAR SINGH

(Buntong, Ipoh, Perak)

25.6.1939 – 9.3.2025

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather on 9th March 2025. Deeply missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, relatives and friends.

Wife: Late Sardani Sarjit Kaur @ Gurmito

Children / Spouses:

Pajoon Kaur / Late Mohana Singh

Sekhvinder Kaur / Jasbeer Singh

Harbans Kaur / Swaran Singh

Mahinder Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Kashmeer Kaur / Gas Mel Singh

Gurnam Singh / Satwant Kaur

Daljit Singh / Salvinder Kaur

Grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, relatives and friends

LAST RITES

10 March 2025 (Monday)

2.00pm: Cortege departs from residence No. 147, Laluan Sg Pari 3, Teluk Kurin 30100, Buntong Ipoh

2.15pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Wadda Gudwara Sikh Crematorium, Ipoh

AKHAND PATH

Gudwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

20th, 21st and 22nd March 2025 (Thursday to Saturday)

(Akhand Path to begin at xxam)

Path Da Bhog on Saturday, 22nd March, from 10am to 12pm

Further enquiries, please contact :

Mahinder Singh (Minder) – 016 545 2077

Gurnam Singh – 016 561 8569

Daljit Singh – 011 3199 5041

