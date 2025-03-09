SGPC removes Akal Takht, Kesgarh jathedars – Report

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, flanked by Giani Harpreet Singh and Giani Sultan Singh, delcares SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tankhaiya in Amritsar on Aug 30, 2024 — Photo: Videograb from TNS video

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has removed jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh Sahib probably for their roles in censuring Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The removal of Akal Takhat jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh jathedar Giani Sultan Singh comes on the heels of the ouster last month of the Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who was Akal Takht acting jathedar Akal Takht earlier.

The trio were part of the Panj Pyarey that pronounced a tankah on Sukhbir for various “mistakes” committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. This led to Sukhbir, the son of two-time Panjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from a wealthy and political powerful family, presenting himself at Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, to perform ‘seva’.

At its executive committee yesterday (March 8), the Amritsar-based SGPC sacked Raghbir as Akal Takht jathedar for “failing to guide the Panth and address contemporary issues effectively,” reported Tribune News Service. The same meeting also removed Sultan.

However, Ragbir and Sultan will continue to serve as Darbar Sahib head granthi and granthi, respectively.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj will take over as the Kesgarh Jathedar, with an additional charge of officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, while former SAD Barnala district president Tek Singh Dhanaula was made the new jathedar for Takht Damdama Sahib, the report added.

Gargaj, who has an MA in History, has been working as a preacher with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee for the past two decades. He has also been preaching at a gurdwara in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, according to the Indian Express.

He reportedly has a good command over delivering discourses on Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and explaining key Sikh historical texts such as Sri Gurpratap Suraj Granth and Prachin Panth Prakash, among others. He has also been rendering katha (religious discourse) service in the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Manji Sahib at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

Gargaj has reportedly also been taking care of orphaned Sikh children, supporting their education and well-being, the report added.

The SGPC meeting was chaired by senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk in the absence of president Harjinder Singh Dhami who had submitted his resignation. The decision on the resignation has been kept pending, according to the TNS report.

The spate of removals come some six months after the panj pyarey, led by Raghbir, delcared Sukhbir a tankhaiyah on Aug 30, 2024.

