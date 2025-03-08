Standard Chartered appoints P.D. Singh as CEO for India

PD Singh joins as CEO for India at Standard Chartered

Prabdev Singh is all set to kick-start the third phase of his banking career when he officials takes up the CEO for India at Standard Chartered effective April 1.

An engineer by training, PD Singh, as he’s more popularly known, has been a banker throught and through for close to three decades now.

Prior to this, PD was the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s corporate banking franchise as a founding member. In total, he had spent one decade at the bank.

Before that, he served 15 years at HSBC, joining the bank as relatinship manager and leaving as country head for corporate banking for large local corporates.

A double MBA with an engineering degree, he has made an impactful contribution to the financial sector, bringing with him a wealth of experience from close to three decades in banking and finance, spanning leadership and coverage roles across European and American banks, Standard Chartered said in a statement announcing his appointment.

In the same statement, Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said: “India is a key market within Standard Chartered, and we have ambitious plans as the country’s growth story continues to unfold. His in-depth experience and understanding of the markets, coupled with strong client and stakeholder relationships, will be a valuable addition to the Bank’s leadership team as we accelerate our cross-border and wealth strategy.”

On his appointment, PD said: “It’s a privilege for me to join Standard Chartered, which has a rich legacy spanning more than 165 years. I have been a keen observer of the Bank’s ambitions and growth trajectory in India and am looking forward to playing a role in reaffirming our commitment by further driving sustained growth and delivering value to our stakeholders.”

