First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Gagdish Singh Thind (JK) (1966-2024) Rasa

Mithi Yaad 1st Barsi
SARDAR GAGDISH SINGH THIND (JK) S/O LATE SDR MOHAN SINGH THIND
1966-2024 | Rasa
Mother: Mata Swaran Kaur d/o Late Hazara Singh
Wife: Mdm Kirandeep Kaur Gill
Children: Karishma Kaur Thind, Rajdave Singh Thind & Harsonia Kaur Thind
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Rasa
5th April 2025 (Saturday)
9am-12noon
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Ravinder Singh 019 280 8904
Malkit Singh(Bond) 012 613 6396
| Entry: 13 March 2025 | Source: Family
