First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Gagdish Singh Thind (JK) (1966-2024) Rasa

Mithi Yaad 1st Barsi

SARDAR GAGDISH SINGH THIND (JK) S/O LATE SDR MOHAN SINGH THIND

1966-2024 | Rasa

Mother: Mata Swaran Kaur d/o Late Hazara Singh

Wife: Mdm Kirandeep Kaur Gill

Children: Karishma Kaur Thind, Rajdave Singh Thind & Harsonia Kaur Thind

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Rasa

5th April 2025 (Saturday)

9am-12noon

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Ravinder Singh 019 280 8904

Malkit Singh(Bond) 012 613 6396

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 March 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here