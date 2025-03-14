Pehli Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Jaswant Singh (1949 – 2024)

PEHLI MITHI YAAD

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Bhagwan Singh

1949 – 2024

(Son of The Late Sardar Bhagwan Singh Ahluwalia & Late Sardarni Ikbal Kaur of Alor Setar & Penang, Malaysia)

Forever loved and cherished by

Wife: Dr Sarjit Kaur (former Professor at USM, Penang)

Children: Justin J. Singh; Obdesh Kieran Singh

siblings, relatives, nephews and nieces in Australia, UK and Malaysia

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 29th March 2025

From 10:00am to 12:00pm

Venue: Hoppers Crossing Gurdwara

(417 Sayers Rd, Victoria 3029, Australia)

Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter

Contact Information:

Dr Sonia Sarjit Kaur at +61413 162 090

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation

Entry: 14 March 2025

