Pehli Mithi Yaad: Late Sardar Jaswant Singh (1949 – 2024)

PEHLI MITHI YAAD
Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Bhagwan Singh
1949 – 2024
(Son of The Late Sardar Bhagwan Singh Ahluwalia & Late Sardarni Ikbal Kaur of Alor Setar & Penang, Malaysia)
Forever loved and cherished by
Wife: Dr Sarjit Kaur (former Professor at USM, Penang)
Children: Justin J. Singh; Obdesh Kieran Singh
siblings, relatives, nephews and nieces in Australia, UK and Malaysia
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
Saturday, 29th March 2025
From 10:00am to 12:00pm
Venue: Hoppers Crossing Gurdwara
(417 Sayers Rd, Victoria 3029, Australia)
Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter
Contact Information:
Dr Sonia Sarjit Kaur at +61413 162 090
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 14 March 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here