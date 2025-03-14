All decked up for Holla Mahalla

Beyond the celebrations, what does Gurbani say about 'religious' attire? Sikh scriptures are largely critical of those who wear religious garments to deceive the public, observes Gurnam Singh

A moment at the Hola Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, captured by Manfred Sommer. The photo was taken on March 17, 2014 (Flickr).

From 14th March, millions of Sikhs will be heading to Anandpur Sahib in the foothills of the Himalayan Mountains for the annual festival of Holla Mahalla, which commemorates the Sikh martial tradition established by the Sikh Gurus. The Sikh martial identity and Khalsa attire were institutionalised by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru, following the inauguration of the Khalsa in 1699.

During the festival, symbolising their martial spirit, warriors (Akalis or Nihangs) provide a dazzling display dressed in blue robes, dumallas, and adorned with many traditional weapons. It is truly a magnificent festival of culture, heritage, and chivalry, attracting people from across India and the Punjabi diaspora.

Beyond the celebrations, what does Gurbani say about ‘religious’ attire? While cultural diversity is embraced, there is no indication that Gurbani attributes spiritual significance to religious dress. In fact, Sikh scriptures are largely critical of those who wear religious garments to deceive the public.

Though Sikhs are often associated with the turban, the Guru Granth Sahib does not prescribe specific religious robes or external attire as a requirement for spirituality. For community and group identity there is no objection to any attire, but gurbani cautions against being fooled by those who display outward religiosity. Instead, Sikhi emphasises internal devotion, honest living, and moral integrity over outward appearances. Some key teachings regarding attire in Sikh tradition include:

The Sikh Gurus repeatedly criticised religious hypocrisy, where individuals wear specific robes to appear pious but lack true devotion. As Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Sire Raag (GGS p16) states:

ਰਤਾ ਪੈਨਣੁ ਮਨੁ ਰਤਾ ਸੁਪੇਦੀ ਸਤੁ ਦਾਨੁ ॥ ਨੀਲੀ ਸਿਆਹੀ ਕਦਾ ਕਰਣੀ ਪਹਿਰਣੁ ਪੈਰ ਧਿਆਨੁ ॥

“My mind is imbued with Love for the Divine; it is dyed a deep crimson. Truth and charity are my white clothes. Erasing the blackness of sin is my wearing of blue clothes, and meditation on the Lotus Feet of rhetoric Divine is my robe of honor.”

Guru Amar Daas Ji in Raag Gauree (GGS p230) states

ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਅਲਿਪਤ ਰਹੇ ਲਿਵ ਲਾਈ ॥੫॥ ਬਹੁਤੇ ਭੇਖ ਕਰੈ ਭੇਖਧਾਰੀ ॥ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਤਿਸਨਾ ਫਿਰੈ ਅਹੰਕਾਰੀ ॥ ਆਪੁ ਨ ਚੀਨੈ ਬਾਜੀ ਹਾਰੀ ॥੬॥

The Gurmukhs remain detached, and lovingly attune themselves to the Divine; The disguisers put on their various disguises. Desire rages within them, and they carry on egotistically. They do not understand themselves, and they lose the game of life. ||6||

Sikhi discourages renouncing the world or wearing special robes to show detachment. Instead, Sikhs are encouraged to live as householders (Grihasthi) and engage in honest work.

And so though Khalsa attire holds historical and martial significance, which we should celebrate as our Sikh Herritage, let’s not forget that Gurbani prioritises ethical living, self-discipline, and truthful conduct. For certain we should cebrate and enjoy festivals such as Holla Mahala, but it should be for the right reasons.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

