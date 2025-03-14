Gurdial Singh Randhawa (1951 – 2025), Alor Setar, Kedah

GURDIAL SINGH RANDHAWA

15.12.1951 -10.3.2025

Pind: Tharu | Alor Setar, Kedah

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving siblings and spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Parents: Late Bhai Santa Singh Tharu \& Late Mata Rashpal Kaur (Alor Setar Kedah)

Siblings and Spouses:

Late Kirpal Kaur & Late Kartar Singh

Late Sharan Kaur & Late Swaran Singh

Bulwant Singh & Balbeer Kaur

Inderjit Singh & Audrey Randhawa

Late Pretam Singh & Late Jit Kaur

Late Gurdeep Kaur & Tara Singh

Jasuant Kaur (Jessie)

Late Mahinderjit Singh & Darshan Kaur

Mahinder Kaur & Raghbir Singh

Gurdial Kaur & Guracharan Singh

PAATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

23rd March 2025 (Sunday)

5.00 pm – 7.00 pm: Kirtan, Sahej Paath Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation. SOP applies.

For further enquiries please call:

Inderjit Singh (019 273 9909)

Mahinder Kaur (010 275 2183)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 March 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here