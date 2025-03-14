Gurdial Singh Randhawa (1951 – 2025), Alor Setar, Kedah

GURDIAL SINGH RANDHAWA
15.12.1951 -10.3.2025
Pind: Tharu | Alor Setar, Kedah
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his loving siblings and spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Parents: Late Bhai Santa Singh Tharu \& Late Mata Rashpal Kaur (Alor Setar Kedah)
Siblings and Spouses:
Late Kirpal Kaur & Late Kartar Singh
Late Sharan Kaur & Late Swaran Singh
Bulwant Singh & Balbeer Kaur
Inderjit Singh & Audrey Randhawa
Late Pretam Singh & Late Jit Kaur
Late Gurdeep Kaur & Tara Singh
Jasuant Kaur (Jessie)
Late Mahinderjit Singh & Darshan Kaur
Mahinder Kaur & Raghbir Singh
Gurdial Kaur & Guracharan Singh
PAATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
23rd March 2025 (Sunday)
5.00 pm – 7.00 pm: Kirtan, Sahej Paath Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal invitation. SOP applies.
For further enquiries please call:
Inderjit Singh (019 273 9909)
Mahinder Kaur (010 275 2183)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 14 March 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here