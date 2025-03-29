First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Capt. (Rtd) Mukhtiar Singh (1932 – 2024)

1st Mithi Yaad
SARDAR CAPT. (RTD) MUKHTIAR SINGH
(1932 – 2024)
Deeply Missed & Always Remembered By
Children:-
Dato’ Dr. Rajbans Singh / Datin Rajinder Kaur
Rajvinder Kaur
Dato’Rajpal Singh / Datin Sukhmendar Kaur
Grandchildren:-
Updash Jay Singh Randhawa
Benita Raj Kaur Sandhu / Raneesh Pillai
Hartrisha Kaur Sandhu / Sukhvinder Singh
Harsoneesha Kaur Sandhu
Nevrita Kaur Sandhu
And All His Siblings & Relatives
SAHEJ PAATH DA PHOG `
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
6th April, 2025, Sunday
6:30am – 7:30am: Asa Ke Vaar
9:30 am – 12:00pm: Keeetan Darbaar & Sahej Paath Da Phog
