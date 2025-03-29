First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Capt. (Rtd) Mukhtiar Singh (1932 – 2024)

1st Mithi Yaad

SARDAR CAPT. (RTD) MUKHTIAR SINGH

(1932 – 2024)

Deeply Missed & Always Remembered By

Children:-

Dato’ Dr. Rajbans Singh / Datin Rajinder Kaur

Rajvinder Kaur

Dato’Rajpal Singh / Datin Sukhmendar Kaur

Grandchildren:-

Updash Jay Singh Randhawa

Benita Raj Kaur Sandhu / Raneesh Pillai

Hartrisha Kaur Sandhu / Sukhvinder Singh

Harsoneesha Kaur Sandhu

Nevrita Kaur Sandhu

And All His Siblings & Relatives

SAHEJ PAATH DA PHOG `

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

6th April, 2025, Sunday

6:30am – 7:30am: Asa Ke Vaar

9:30 am – 12:00pm: Keeetan Darbaar & Sahej Paath Da Phog

