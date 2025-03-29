Sardar Harvindher Singh (1970 – 2025), Butterworth, Penang

Sardar Harvindher Singh
6.4.1970 – 29.3.2025
Village: Nagoke
It is with profound grieve and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardar Harvindher Singh has returned to heavenly abode on 29 March 2025 (Saturday) leaving behind family, relatives and friends.
The wake will be today onwards at their residence 6, Lorong Melur 2, Taman Sin Tatt, 12300 Butterworth.
Parents: Late Sardar Kartar Singh and Late Sardarni Pritam Kaur
Parents-in-Law: Late Sardar Hari Singh & Sardarni Mahinder Kaur (Tg Tualang)
Wife: Manjeet Kaur
Children: Malvindherjit Singh, Jashreen Kaur
LAST RITES
Sunday, 30 March 2025
2pm: Cortège leaves residence at 6, Lorong Melur 2, Taman Sin Tatt, 12300 Butterworth
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Butterworth, Jalan Siram
PATH DA BHOG
5 April 2025, Saturday
From 6pm to 8pm
Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth
For further information, please contact:
Malvn 011 7037 4795
Daljit 012 254 8495
| Entry: 29 March 2025 | Source: Family
