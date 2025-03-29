Sardar Harvindher Singh (1970 – 2025), Butterworth, Penang

Sardar Harvindher Singh

6.4.1970 – 29.3.2025

Village: Nagoke

It is with profound grieve and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardar Harvindher Singh has returned to heavenly abode on 29 March 2025 (Saturday) leaving behind family, relatives and friends.

The wake will be today onwards at their residence 6, Lorong Melur 2, Taman Sin Tatt, 12300 Butterworth.

Parents: Late Sardar Kartar Singh and Late Sardarni Pritam Kaur

Parents-in-Law: Late Sardar Hari Singh & Sardarni Mahinder Kaur (Tg Tualang)

Wife: Manjeet Kaur

Children: Malvindherjit Singh, Jashreen Kaur

LAST RITES

Sunday, 30 March 2025

2pm: Cortège leaves residence at 6, Lorong Melur 2, Taman Sin Tatt, 12300 Butterworth

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Sikh Crematorium Butterworth, Jalan Siram

PATH DA BHOG

5 April 2025, Saturday

From 6pm to 8pm

Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

For further information, please contact:

Malvn 011 7037 4795

Daljit 012 254 8495

| Entry: 29 March 2025 | Source: Family

