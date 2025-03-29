Johor Police Day honours ‘hard working, no-nonsense’ Sikh officer

Johor police chief Commissioner M Kumar presenting a plaque honouring the late Supt Kalawan Singh to his wife Manjit Kaur at the 218th Police Day celebration at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru on March 29, 2025 – Photo: Johor PDRM Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Superintendant Kalawan Singh served the Malaysian police force for 41-years with all his heart, always putting the force above everything else.

Kalawan passed away on February 28, at the age of 67, nearly years after retiring from the Malaysian police force in May 2018.

His long and cherished service was commemorated at the 218th Police Day celebration by Sikh police personnel at the Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru today (March 29).

Johor police chief Commissioner M Kumar presented a plaque, displaying Supt Kalawan’s photo and his police rank badges over the years, to his wife Manjit Kaur. Also present was Kawalan’s son Inspector Sukhbir Singh Sraaa, who is at present serving the police force.

Sukhbir described his father as strict and straightforward when dealing with people.

“He’s hard-working and a no-nonsense type of a person. I’ve not seen anyone working as hard as him. He rose from the ranks. And he loved his job,” he told Asia Samachar.

Kalawan joined the Malaysian police as a constable on Sept 15, 1976. For the first seven years, he served as a marching instructur at the police training outfit. He then served as a corporal (4 1/2 years), inspector and chief inspector (9 years), ASP (8 1/2 years), DSP (9 years) and Superintendent (4 years).

Supt (Rtd) Kalawan Singh

He had served in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Kelantan and Malacca. Before retiring, he served as the Malacca state deputy head of criminal investigation department (CID).

Kalawan is proficient in at least seven languages: Malay, English, Panjabi, Hindi, Hokkien, Cantonese and Tamil. The black belt holder first dan had also read a law degree from Universiti Malaya.

Kumar was accompanied by ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh who led the Johor Sikh celebration committee.

In another related event today, Kumar joined some 500 Hindu officers and police personnel at the Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Kovil in Johor Bahru.

