Sarban Singh (1943 – 2025), Ipoh

SARBAN SINGH S/O LATE SAHAIL SINGH AND LATE KARTAR KAUR
02.05.1943 – 08.04.2025
A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. An army man of honour and dedication who never strayed away from duty both for country and family. He was our protector, our storyteller, our biggest supporter. His warm smile, hearty laugh, and steady presence will be missed beyond measure. We salute you, for your service, your love, and the remarkable life you lived.
Leaving behind and forever cherished by:
Spouse: Kundan Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Kiran Kaur / Capt. Sukhdev Singh
Capt. Baldev Singh / Ester Singh
Mohd. Siraj / Zaiton binti Md. Rejab
Siblings / Spouses:
Joginder Kaur
Bhajan Singh / Prakash Kaur
Ranjit Kaur
Bhagwan Singh / Rejinder Kaur
Balwan Singh / Sarjit Kaur
Kalwant Singh / Amar Kaur
Grandchildren: Anoopdev Kaur, Karminder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Kimberly Singh, Katrina Singh, Joshua Singh, Muhammad Kabir Atiq, Nurina Qaisarah
Nephews & spouses, nieces & spouses & grandchildren.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the condolences messages and support rendered to us.
LAST RITES
10 April 2025, Thursday
1pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Buntong Crematorium, Jalan Madras, 30100, Ipoh, Perak.
PATH DA BHOG
To be confirmed later.
For more details, please contact:
Capt. Sukhdev Singh: 019 333 1274
Kiran Kaur: 019 6714579
Ranjit Kaur: 016 5033729
| Entry: 9 April 2025 | Source: Family
