Sarban Singh (1943 – 2025), Ipoh

SARBAN SINGH S/O LATE SAHAIL SINGH AND LATE KARTAR KAUR

02.05.1943 – 08.04.2025

A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. An army man of honour and dedication who never strayed away from duty both for country and family. He was our protector, our storyteller, our biggest supporter. His warm smile, hearty laugh, and steady presence will be missed beyond measure. We salute you, for your service, your love, and the remarkable life you lived.

Leaving behind and forever cherished by:

Spouse: Kundan Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Kiran Kaur / Capt. Sukhdev Singh

Capt. Baldev Singh / Ester Singh

Mohd. Siraj / Zaiton binti Md. Rejab

Kiran Kaur / Capt. Sukhdev Singh

Capt. Baldev Singh / Ester Singh

Mohd. Siraj / Zaiton binti Md. Rejab

Siblings / Spouses:

Joginder Kaur

Bhajan Singh / Prakash Kaur

Ranjit Kaur

Bhagwan Singh / Rejinder Kaur

Balwan Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Kalwant Singh / Amar Kaur

Grandchildren: Anoopdev Kaur, Karminder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Kimberly Singh, Katrina Singh, Joshua Singh, Muhammad Kabir Atiq, Nurina Qaisarah

Nephews & spouses, nieces & spouses & grandchildren.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the condolences messages and support rendered to us.

LAST RITES

10 April 2025, Thursday

1pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Buntong Crematorium, Jalan Madras, 30100, Ipoh, Perak.

PATH DA BHOG

To be confirmed later.

For more details, please contact:

Capt. Sukhdev Singh: 019 333 1274

Kiran Kaur: 019 6714579

Ranjit Kaur: 016 5033729

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 9 April 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here