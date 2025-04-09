Oxford graduate Ajay Sharma named new British High Commissioner to Malaysia

Ajay Sharma to take over as British High Commissioner to Malaysia

Ajay Sharma, who had stints in Iran, Qatar and Turkey, has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malaysia, taking over from Ailsa Terry.

This is his fourth head of mission role, according to a statement by the high commission today.

Ajay was the UK Chargé d’affaires to Iran from 2013 to 2015, the British Ambassador to Qatar from 2015 to 2020 and Chargé d’affaires to Turkey from 2022 to 2023. Ajay has also served in Moscow and in Paris as the Deputy Ambassador to France.

Prior to taking up this role, Ajay was a Director International Affairs in the National Security Secretariat of the Cabinet Office and a Director in the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office.

During his 30-year career as a diplomat, Ajay has been involved in several international negotiations, including as the UK Representative for a Cyprus Settlement from 2021 to 2022 and as the Deputy Negotiator for the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA).

Born in London, Ajay is a graduate of Oxford University. He is fluent in French and Turkish, and is currently learning Bahasa Melayu, according to the statement.

Ajay is set to arrive in Malaysia with his family in the next few weeks to commence his appointment. David Wallace remains the Acting High Commissioner until Ajay arrives.

