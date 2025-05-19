A flame across borders — Bridging hearts from Nankana Sahib to Malaysia

Baldev Singh and the Jyot brought from Nankana Sahib

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

In the sacred city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a flame was lit—not merely of fire, but of faith, remembrance, and spiritual continuity. This jyot, kindled by Mr. Baldev Singh, symbolized more than tradition; it embodied the undying light of Naam, the Mool Mantar, and the Guru’s eternal message of oneness, truth, and universal brotherhood.

Carried by road across Pakistan, India, Myanmar, Thailand, and ultimately to Malaysia, the jyot transcended political and cultural borders. It brought together communities in prayer and reflection, illuminating not just physical spaces but hearts and minds. Each stop became a sanctuary even to the animals that came in contact; every border crossed became a symbol of the unity Guru Nanak envisioned—Ik Onkar, the One Divine Light that permeates all creation.

In Sikh thought, fire is not an object of worship but a profound metaphor. The Guru Granth Sahib speaks of the fire of desire and ego that consumes the world, and of the inner jyot—the divine light within—that guides the soul to liberation.

ਮਨ ਤੂੰ ਜੋਤਿ ਸਰੂਪੁ ਹੈ ਆਪਣਾ ਮੂਲੁ ਪਛਾਣੁ ॥ “Man too jot saroop hai, apna mool pehchaan.”

“O my mind, you are the embodiment of the Divine Light—recognize your origin.”

This sacred jyot, though Sikh in form, resonates with sacred fire across both Eastern and Western religious traditions.

In Hinduism, fire (Agni) is the divine messenger, purifier, and witness to sacred vows. In Buddhism, fire symbolizes impermanence and the burning away of desire. In Taoist thought, it is a transformational force—part of the cycle of life. In Christianity, fire is the presence of the Holy Spirit, as seen in the tongues of fire at Pentecost. In Judaism, God appears in the burning bush and leads the Israelites by a pillar of fire—symbols of divine guidance and communication.

In all these traditions, fire becomes a universal language of the sacred: purifying, transforming, and connecting the human to the divine.

When the jyot finally reached Malaysia, it did not mark the end of a journey—but the birth of a new spiritual awakening. It arrived not as a ritualistic object, but as a living symbol of unity, transformation, and remembrance—a reminder that in every faith, the sacred flame is ultimately the inner light of the soul, guiding us toward truth, love, and oneness.

In Conclusion: A Sacred Flame Through Borders and A Light Beyond Politics

The journey of the jyot from Nankana Sahib to Malaysia was not a simple passage of fire—it was a daring act of faith, a testament to the endurance of spiritual conviction in a time marked by political tensions and tightly guarded borders.

In an era where even the movement of people across borders is scrutinized, to carry a sacred flame—a live jyot—across five nations was unprecedented. Mr. Baldev Singh, with unshakable resolve, and absolute faith (Visvash) in Guru Nanak, an Omnipresent Godly Entity, navigated a complex web of diplomatic permissions, security clearances, and bureaucratic hurdles. Each crossing demanded trust, patience, and negotiation with governments, often requiring personal appeals and assurances that this jyot was not political, but deeply spiritual.

In places where borders have too often divided, this flame became a bridge of light, symbolizing peace, remembrance, and unity. The act of carrying fire across nations by road—each with its own sensitivities, histories, and struggles—required not just permission, but blessing. That such a task was even possible is a reflection of the divine grace and the universal respect for sacred intention.

This journey, against the backdrop of fractured geopolitics and rising tensions between neighbors, quietly wrote a different page in history—one of hope, shared heritage, and spiritual resilience. In a world often dominated by headlines of division, here was a flame that whispered of oneness.

More than just fire, the jyot carried Guru Nanak’s light, reigniting the shared humanity that transcends borders. In doing so, Mr. Baldev Singh reminded us that the true borders worth crossing are those within—between ego and humility, ritual and understanding, division and unity.

This was not merely the movement of a flame, but the rekindling of a vision—that all of humanity is one light, one breath, one song of the Divine.

This *historic journey* stands as a testament to the truth that, despite the formidable challenges—especially the fragile fabric of cross-border diplomacy—there prevailed an unseen divine force, gently revealing its presence. It elevated the sacred significance of the jyot, transforming it into a timeless symbol of the inner light that resides within every being—a profound reminder of our shared essence and the eternal principle of universal coexistence.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore trio reach Nankana Sahib after 22-day Jeep ride (Asia Samachar, 11 Nov 2019)

Significance of Chaur Sahib (Asia Samachar, 22 Feb 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here