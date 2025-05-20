First Mithi Yaad: Meher Singh (1939 – 2024), Melaka

In loving memory of

MEHER SINGH @ KERNAIL SINGH

27.6.1939 – 15.6.2024

FIRST YEAR MITHI YAAD

AKHAND PATH

30th May – 1st June 2025

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

Arambh: 9am, 30 May 2025 (Friday)

Path Da Bhog: 9am, 1 June 2025 (Sunday)

Meher Singh was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. As a dedicated Sikh, he served his community with kindness and compassion. His love for his family and commitment to his faith were central to his life. He is deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

Wife: Tej Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jugjeet Singh & Kashmir Kaur

Late Hardebh Kaur (Rani) & Lt Col Devinder Singh RMAF (Retired)

Keeran Kaur

Santh Singh & Gurmit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Beant Singh

Manvir Singh

Manpreet Kaur

Jaiveer Singh

Gurveer Singh

Your kind presence will be greatly appreciated, please treat this as a personal invitation from our family

Contact:

Devinder Singh – 012 612 5204

Beant Singh – 014 966 6258

Santh Singh – 019 655 9005

