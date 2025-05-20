First Mithi Yaad: Meher Singh (1939 – 2024), Melaka

In loving memory of
MEHER SINGH @ KERNAIL SINGH
27.6.1939 – 15.6.2024
FIRST YEAR MITHI YAAD
AKHAND PATH
30th May – 1st June 2025
Gurdwara Sahib Melaka
Arambh: 9am, 30 May 2025 (Friday)
Path Da Bhog: 9am, 1 June 2025 (Sunday)
Meher Singh was a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. As a dedicated Sikh, he served his community with kindness and compassion. His love for his family and commitment to his faith were central to his life. He is deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.
Wife: Tej Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Jugjeet Singh & Kashmir Kaur
Late Hardebh Kaur (Rani) & Lt Col Devinder Singh RMAF (Retired)
Keeran Kaur
Santh Singh & Gurmit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Beant Singh
Manvir Singh
Manpreet Kaur
Jaiveer Singh
Gurveer Singh
Your kind presence will be greatly appreciated, please treat this as a personal invitation from our family
Contact:
Devinder Singh – 012 612 5204
Beant Singh – 014 966 6258
Santh Singh – 019 655 9005
