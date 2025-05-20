Bentong appoints Sikh councillor for another term

Jasvir Singh takes oath as Bentong Municipal Council councillor on May 20, 2025

Sikh councillor Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will continue to serve in the Bentong Municipal Council for the 2025/2026 season.

Jasvir, a businessman and a former Gurdwara Sahib Bentong committee president, took the oath of office as the council member of the Pahang district today (May 20).

Present at the ceremony was Bentong Municipal Council chairman Rose Samsul Abdul Razak.

“I will serve to the best of my ability, guided by the needs of our people. My aim is to work closely with the community, government agencies and local stakeholders to bring meaningful change and improve the quality of life across the district,” he told Asia Samachar.

Jasvir also serves as special officer for Sikh affairs to Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

