Tharvinder Jeet Kaur (1971 – 2025), Tanjung Malim

We deeply regret to inform you of the peaceful passing of

Tharvinder Jeet Kaur d/o Jagjit Singh

(Tanjung Malim)

14.2.1971 – 20.5.2025

Leaving behind –

Husband: Gurdeep Singh s/o late Sarban Singh

Children / Spouses:

Roushandeep Singh / Divya Kaur

Aneel Deep Singh / Jasvinder Kaur

Renisha Preet Kaur

Siblings / Spouses

D J Dave / Mahshid

Inddarsh Kaur / Kavil Singh

Surinder Kaur

Daljit Kaur

And a host of relatives and friends.

LAST RITES

21st May 2025, Wednesday

2pm: Cortege leaves from 36, Jalan BSC 3B/5, Presint 3, Bandar Seri Coalfields, Sungai Buloh

3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Section 21, Shah Alam

PATH DA BHOG

31st May 2025, Saturday, 4pm to 7pm

Gurudwara Sahib Subang

For further information, kindly contact

Aneel 018 207 1219 | Roushan 012 209 9654

| Entry: 20 May 2025 | Source: Family

