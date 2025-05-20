Tharvinder Jeet Kaur (1971 – 2025), Tanjung Malim

We deeply regret to inform you of the peaceful passing of
Tharvinder Jeet Kaur d/o Jagjit Singh
(Tanjung Malim)
14.2.1971 – 20.5.2025
Leaving behind –
Husband: Gurdeep Singh s/o late Sarban Singh
Children / Spouses:
Roushandeep Singh / Divya Kaur
Aneel Deep Singh / Jasvinder Kaur
Renisha Preet Kaur
Siblings / Spouses
D J Dave / Mahshid
Inddarsh Kaur / Kavil Singh
Surinder Kaur
Daljit Kaur
And a host of relatives and friends.
LAST RITES
21st May 2025, Wednesday
2pm: Cortege leaves from 36, Jalan BSC 3B/5, Presint 3, Bandar Seri Coalfields, Sungai Buloh
3pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Section 21, Shah Alam
PATH DA BHOG
31st May 2025, Saturday, 4pm to 7pm
Gurudwara Sahib Subang
For further information, kindly contact
Aneel 018 207 1219 | Roushan 012 209 9654
