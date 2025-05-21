Bhagat Singh Bal (1966 – 2025), Air Panas, Setapak

Bhagat Singh Bal s/o Late Jaswant Singh Bal (Pehlwan)
17.5.1966 – 21.5.2025
Air Panas, Setapak, KL
Village: Niranjanpura, Gurdaspur, India
Mother: Mendor Kaur Randhawa (Sarjit Kaur) (SITI) Batu Pahat
Cherished by Wife: Charanjit Kaur
Daughter: Prabhleen Kaur
Siblings / Spouses:
Gurmeet Kaur / Satwant Singh
Jasbinder Singh / Maninderjit Kaur
Suginder Singh / Ranjit Kaur
Dara Singh / Neeta
Late Kharak Singh
Also lovingly remembered by all nephews and nieces.
LAST RITES
Thursday, 22nd May 2025
Shanshaam Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Wake: 9.30am to 11:45am
12:00pm: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurudwara Sahib Mainduab (Jalan Pudu, KL)
1st June 2025, 9:30am onwards
Dare (Dara Singh) 012 288 7085
Binder (Jasbinder Singh) 017 361 9419
| Entry: 21 May 2025 | Source: Family
