Bhagat Singh Bal (1966 – 2025), Air Panas, Setapak

Bhagat Singh Bal s/o Late Jaswant Singh Bal (Pehlwan)

17.5.1966 – 21.5.2025

Air Panas, Setapak, KL

Village: Niranjanpura, Gurdaspur, India

Mother: Mendor Kaur Randhawa (Sarjit Kaur) (SITI) Batu Pahat

Cherished by Wife: Charanjit Kaur

Daughter: Prabhleen Kaur

Siblings / Spouses:

Gurmeet Kaur / Satwant Singh

Jasbinder Singh / Maninderjit Kaur

Suginder Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Dara Singh / Neeta

Late Kharak Singh

Also lovingly remembered by all nephews and nieces.

LAST RITES

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Shanshaam Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Wake: 9.30am to 11:45am

12:00pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurudwara Sahib Mainduab (Jalan Pudu, KL)

1st June 2025, 9:30am onwards

Dare (Dara Singh) 012 288 7085

Binder (Jasbinder Singh) 017 361 9419

| Entry: 21 May 2025 | Source: Family

