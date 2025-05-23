‘I no longer feel the spiritual draw to return to Anandpur Sahib’

Anandpur Sahib (Photo taken in May 2025)

My recent pilgrimage to Anandpur Sahib — the sanctified birthplace of the Khalsa and a citadel of Sikh spiritual heritage — stirred within me a deep yearning, tempered by sorrowful introspection. This hallowed city, once sanctified by the presence of our revered Gurus and echoing with divine legacy, now bears the scars of neglect and apathy. What ought to have been a journey of spiritual upliftment was overshadowed by a sobering truth: our sacred spaces are withering, and with them, a vital part of our collective spirit.

Perhaps most disheartening was the condition of the Guru ka Langar hall — a sacred emblem of equality, humility, and shared humanity. Its cracked floors, stifling atmosphere, poor ventilation, and unhygienic conditions render it unworthy of the divine sustenance it dispenses. This decline is not simply structural; it undermines the very principles upon which the tradition of Langar was founded.

This is not merely a question of aesthetics, but of reverence. Dilapidated infrastructure, ineffective drainage systems, and stagnant sewage are not just offensive to the senses — they stand as an affront to the sanctity of these spiritual spaces. At Gurdwara Tir Sahib in Kiratpur, the overpowering stench served as a stark reminder of what transpires when spiritual stewardship is replaced by indifference.

Equally tragic is the desecration of Anandpur Sahib’s natural splendour. Hillsides once clothed in verdant grace are now sullied with refuse, their vitality choked by pollution and disregard. As Wordsworth so aptly wrote, “Nature never did betray the heart that loved her” — yet our neglect of this divine creation is a betrayal both of the natural world and of our sacred values.

This decline is not born of poverty, but of failed leadership. The Sikh sangat continues to offer with open hearts, yet the sacred donations intended for preservation too often vanish into the mire of mismanagement and corruption. Faded paint, broken paths, and weather-worn facades stand as silent testimonies to those who have failed in their solemn responsibility.

True sewa — selfless service — must transcend ritual and manifest in meaningful action. The Guru’s word reminds us: “Jithai jaye bahai mera Satguru, so than Suhavān” — “Wherever my True Guru resides, that place becomes beautiful.” If the Guru’s house is to remain holy, we must labour to keep it so — with reverence, with resolve, and with righteousness. Cleanliness is not merely a virtue; it is an act of devotion.

UNSETTLING EMPTINESS

There was a time when even the mention of Anandpur Sahib would awaken something sacred within—a stirring of the soul, a yearning for divine connection. Yet, as I stood there just two days ago, I felt an unsettling emptiness. The spiritual energy that once enlivened the atmosphere seemed to have ebbed away. What I encountered was a space burdened by neglect, its spirit dimmed by apathy and disrepair.

It wasn’t merely the deteriorating structures or the absence of basic amenities—no towels, no soap, not even clean drinking water for the sangat—that troubled me. What struck deeper was the palpable sense that sewa had been overshadowed by self-interest, and that genuine devotion lay hidden beneath layers of bureaucracy and ritual. From what I could gather, a powerful faction continues to siphon off funds from the golaks, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), mired in corruption, appears to have forsaken its duty to preserve the sanctity and upkeep of the Gurdwaras in both Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur Sahib.

ALL IS NOT LOST

Yet all is not lost. The transformation of Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar is living proof of what is possible when hearts and hands unite in sacred purpose. Even so, the forgotten Gurdwaras on its outskirts remind us that our reverence must be comprehensive — not confined to the prominent, but extended to every sacred site.

Now is the moment for courageous truth and collective resolve. We must demand transparency in governance, independent financial oversight, and conscientious stewardship. Civic institutions and the Sikh community must join hands — not just in expressing concern, but in forging real, restorative action. Let us offer not only our donations, but our time, our labour, and our love to renew the sanctity and dignity of these sacred spaces.

Where gholaks remain unattended and funds misdirected, let us instead direct our efforts towards environmental restoration and structural renewal. The Tenth Master, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, proclaimed: “Jin Prem Kiyo Tin Hi Prabh Paayo” — “Only those who love, realise the Divine.” Let that love become our guiding light — not merely professed, but practised in reverent action.

Let us not passively witness the slow decay of our holy places. Let us rise — not in despair, but in devotion; not in accusation, but in unity. The true legacy of Anandpur Sahib lies not solely in its glorious past, but in how we safeguard and uplift it today. May we honour our Gurus — not only with bowed heads, but with awakened hearts, devoted hands, and unyielding sewa.

It grieves me to say it, but I no longer feel the spiritual draw to return. What should have been a sanctuary of inspiration now stands lacklustre and hollow. And yet, perhaps speaking of this pain is necessary—not as condemnation, but as a call to awaken. A call not merely for reform, but for revival. For a return to the spirit of selfless service, to the purity of intent that once defined these sacred spaces.

May we find the courage and unity to restore not just the physical structures, but the very soul of Anandpur Sahib.

