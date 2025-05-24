Sikh leader speaks at PKR national congress

Baldip Singh speaking at the PKR national congress in Johor Bahru on May 24, 2025

Kampar-hailing Baldip Singh was one of the speakers at the national congress of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the anchor party of the federal government helmed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Baldip, the first Sikh ever to win a divisional election in PKR, spoke on the importance of unity as the party moves forward after a bruising internal election.

The PKR Kampar division head lost in his attempt to win one of the 20 seats in the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP).

The congress in Johor Bahru was keeny watched as three-time Mmember of Palriament Nurul Izzah Anwar, daughter of Anwar who is also PKR president, defeated Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli for the deputy presidency.

Baldip also holds the distinction of being being the first Sikh to be appointed as PKR Perak state vice chairman in 2010, and then again in 2018.

He first became PKR Kampar division head in 2014. He is now serving his fourth term, running from 2025-2028.

Baldip is also the second Sikh from PRK to contest in the elections. In 2013, he lost to Barisan Nasional-Umno candidate in the Perak state seat of Tualang Sekah. He ran under the Pakatan Rakyat banner.

Perak state executive councillor A Sivanesan has also appointed Baldip as the Sikh coordinator for Perak, with a key role of channeling state funds to Sikh organisations and gurdwaras.

Baldip’s father Santokh Randhawa was the immediate past president of Ipoh-based Khalsa Diwan Malaysia, one of the oldest surviving Sikh organisation that is now actively promoting the teaching of the Panjabi language via its Panjabi Education Centres (PECs) nationwide.

