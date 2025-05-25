Parwinder Kaur makes history, takes oath on Sikh prayer book

Dr Parwinder Kaur taking oath of office as for the Western Australian Legislative Council in May 2025, placing her hand on a Sikh prayer book commonly called gutka.

Biotechnologist-turned-politician Dr Parwinder Kaur, the first Sikh woman elected to any Australian Parliament, came to Australia as an international student in 2007. After a succesfull career in the field of science, she has now embarked on a new track – politics.

This week, she took oath of office for the Western Australian Legislative Council placing her hand on a Sikh prayer book commonly called gutka.

At her swearing-in ceremony, she wore a white kurta attire embroidered with religious symbols ‘Ik Onkar’ and ‘Kaur’, her head covered with a traditional scarf.

“This is not a career change — it’s a call to serve this beautiful country,” said the migrant from a small village near Nawanshahr in Punjab, India.

In March, Parwinder was elected to the Western Australian Parliament as a Member of the Legislative Council of the at the 2025 state election for WA Labor.

Prior to entering politics she was director of the DNA Zoo Australia, and associate professor at the University of Western Australia.

Parwinder chose to swear in on a Sikh scripture because ‘Gurbani’, the writings of the Sikh Gurus, has helped her shape her life.

“I have grown up in a Gursikh family. I have been an academic and have worked as a scientist for two decades in Australia,” she told SBS Punjabi.

“My entire journey of curiosity started with the words that I listened to when my mum and dad prayed early in the morning. The idea that the universe is connected and how it is connected came to me through Gurbani.”

