APU brings you Desi Rewind

Event | Malaysia: Desi Rewind, a night of nostalgia, coming your way on Aug 15, 2025, organised by APU Punjabi Cultural Society. APU is short for Asia Pacific University.

DESI REWIND

A Night of Nostalgia

AUGUST 15, 2025 | 6:00PM – 11:30PM

ASIA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY ATRIUM @ LEVEL 3

Dress Code: Bold, Disco, Vintage & Retro

F&B will be provided – By APU Punjabi Cultural Society

