Sardar Gogidar Singh Sidhu (1966 – 2025), Johor

Gogidar Singh Sidhu s/o Mehar Singh Sidhu

28.11.1966 – 7.8.2025

Village: Cheema; Tehsil: Jagraon; District: Ludhiana, Punjab

A loving husband and caring father and all who knew him in presence will miss the joy of him.

Mother: Jarnail Kaur

Parents-In-Law: Late Bhupinder Singh Gill & Late Amarjit Kaur Dhaliwal (Village: Nurpur Bet)

Beloved Wife: Sardarni Jaswinder Kaur Gill (Jaswin Gill)

Children:

Surinder Kaur Sidhu

Sukhwinder Kaur Sidhu

Malwinder Singh Sidhu

Amninder Singh Sidhu

SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

17th August 2025, Sunday

10am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Surinder Kaur 018 226 4297 (Daughter)

Malwin 016 675 1362 (Son)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 12 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here