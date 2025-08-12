Sardar Gogidar Singh Sidhu (1966 – 2025), Johor

Gogidar Singh Sidhu s/o Mehar Singh Sidhu
28.11.1966 – 7.8.2025
Village: Cheema; Tehsil: Jagraon; District: Ludhiana, Punjab
A loving husband and caring father and all who knew him in presence will miss the joy of him.
Mother: Jarnail Kaur
Parents-In-Law: Late Bhupinder Singh Gill & Late Amarjit Kaur Dhaliwal (Village: Nurpur Bet)
Beloved Wife: Sardarni Jaswinder Kaur Gill (Jaswin Gill)
Children:
Surinder Kaur Sidhu
Sukhwinder Kaur Sidhu
Malwinder Singh Sidhu
Amninder Singh Sidhu
SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG
17th August 2025, Sunday
10am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Surinder Kaur 018 226 4297 (Daughter)
Malwin 016 675 1362 (Son)
