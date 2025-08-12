Sikh armed forces, police veterans gather for Warriors’ Day

Police and armed forces veterans celebrate Warriors’ Day at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 10, 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

More than five dozen veterans and serving members of the Malaysian military and police came together for a Warriors’ Day prayer gathering in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Aug 10).

“The mood all around was fantastic. This is a gathering of people who have made huge sacrifices for the nation,” Lt-Col (Rtd) Hardial Singh Dhaliwal, who retired from the army in 2012, told Asia Samachar.

The event was held at Gurdwara Sahib Pulalpol, a Sikh gurdwara located within the compounds of the police training ground.

