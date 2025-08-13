Mata Charam Kaur (1931 – 2025), Hulu Yam Baru

Mata Charam Kaur Ji

Wife of late Sardar Banta Singh Hulu Yam Baru

(30th Dec 1931 – 6th Aug 2025)

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

PATH DA BHOG

August 16th, 2025 (Saturday) at 9am – 12 noon

GURDWARA SAHIB SANT BABA VIR SINGH JI HULU YAM BARU

Contact: 012 203 5700 & 013 620 6628

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here