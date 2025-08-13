Mata Charam Kaur (1931 – 2025), Hulu Yam Baru

Mata Charam Kaur Ji
Wife of late Sardar Banta Singh Hulu Yam Baru
(30th Dec 1931 – 6th Aug 2025)
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
PATH DA BHOG
August 16th, 2025 (Saturday) at 9am – 12 noon
GURDWARA SAHIB SANT BABA VIR SINGH JI HULU YAM BARU
Contact: 012 203 5700 & 013 620 6628
| Entry: 13 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
