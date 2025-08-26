Jasveer Singh Bhullar (2000 – 2025), Rawang

Jasveer Singh Bhullar

07 Oct 2000 to 22 Aug 2025

You touched every life with the warmth of your love, leaving a light that can never fade. Waheguruji blessed us with your smile, laughter and the joy you carried into every room. Rest in power, our handsome Jasveer Singh. Until we meet again, may you continue smiling among the stars and from the heavens above.

LEAVING BEHIND,

Paternal Grandparents:

Late Sardar Manmoon Singh Bhullar

Maternal Grandparents:

Late Sardar Pikan Singh Briana / Sardarni Gurdev Kaur (Nani)

Parents:

Sardar Terlochen Singh Bhullar (Jojo) / Sardarni Sulinder Kaur (Sheila)

Brothers / Spouse:

Karanveer Singh Bhullar / Viranjit Kaur

Amanveer Singh Bhullar

Cousins, Uncles, Aunties, Relatives, Kakak Casminih Mulyadi and Friends.

LAST RITES

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

3pm: Cortege leaves the residence (69, Jalan RP 10/4, Taman Rawang Perdana 2, 48000, Rawang

4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Serendah

PATH DA PHOG

Sunday – 7 September 2025, 10am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar Serendah

CONTACT

Karan: 016 – 2111 997

Jermitt: 01 1- 232 69711

Baljit: 019 – 243 0453

Entry: 26 Aug 2025

