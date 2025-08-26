Jasveer Singh Bhullar (2000 – 2025), Rawang

Jasveer Singh Bhullar
07 Oct 2000 to 22 Aug 2025
You touched every life with the warmth of your love, leaving a light that can never fade. Waheguruji blessed us with your smile, laughter and the joy you carried into every room. Rest in power, our handsome Jasveer Singh. Until we meet again, may you continue smiling among the stars and from the heavens above.
LEAVING BEHIND,
Paternal Grandparents:
Late Sardar Manmoon Singh Bhullar
Maternal Grandparents:
Late Sardar Pikan Singh Briana / Sardarni Gurdev Kaur (Nani)
Parents:
Sardar Terlochen Singh Bhullar (Jojo) / Sardarni Sulinder Kaur (Sheila)
Brothers / Spouse:
Karanveer Singh Bhullar / Viranjit Kaur
Amanveer Singh Bhullar
Cousins, Uncles, Aunties, Relatives, Kakak Casminih Mulyadi and Friends.
LAST RITES
Wednesday, 27 August 2025
3pm: Cortege leaves the residence (69, Jalan RP 10/4, Taman Rawang Perdana 2, 48000, Rawang
4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium Serendah
PATH DA PHOG
Sunday – 7 September 2025, 10am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar Serendah
CONTACT
Karan: 016 – 2111 997
Jermitt: 01 1- 232 69711
Baljit: 019 – 243 0453
