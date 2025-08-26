Kelvin Dhillon wins Mrs Elite Earth Malaysia 2025 crown

Kelvin Kaur Dhillon bags Mrs Elite Earth 2025 title on Aug 24, 2025 – Photo: Shanno Randhawa

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Kelvin Kaur Dhillon emerged as the winner of the Mrs Elite Earth Malaysia 2025 title at the Supermodel Universe International Grand Gala Crowning Night held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (August 23).

A first-time contestant, the former stewardess also swept three subsidiary awards — Best in Catwalk, Best in Evening Gown, and Most Eloquent — making her victory even more stunning.

Kelvin, who dedicated 12 years to her career as a cabin crew member with Malaysia Airlines, is married to Jasvir Singh, a councillor with the Bentong Municipal Council. The couple has a seven-year-old son.

Kelvin Kaur Dhillon bags Mrs Elite Earth 2025 title on Aug 24, 2025 – Photo: Shanno Randhawa

