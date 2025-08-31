Flood waters cleared from Kartarpur Gurdwara complex

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Waseem Hamid Sindhu personally supervising the clean up efforts at Kartarpur Gurdwara

Kartarpur Gurdwara has been restored after unprecedented floods brought 10 to 12 feet of water at its complex.

The efforts on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will ensure that the historic gurdwara, associated with Guru Nanak, will be able to receive visitors.

In a briefing yesterday, Maryam said she appreciated the role of Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

Under her directives, Suthra Punjab teams and officials from multiple government departments worked around the clock to drain water, clean the premises, and restore the Gurdwara’s sanctity. The Darshan Deori and all sections of the shrine have been thoroughly cleaned, while the expansive courtyard has been cleared and washed.

The Nankana Sahib DC personally supervised the operation on-site, ensuring that the work was completed in record time. The Gurdwara will be reopened for Sikh yatris (pilgrims) within three to four days, according to officials.

