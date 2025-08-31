What to Watch: Main Manto Nahi Hoon

Main Manto Nahi Hoon: Suraiyya (Saima Noor) and Mehmal (Sajal Aly) present a tender Phuppo-Bhatiji bond on screen. Middle: Humayun Saeed (Manto)

Main Manto Nahi Hoon, ARY Digital’s July release, is a drama of grand ambition, blending cinematic direction by Nadeem Baig with strong performances and lavish aesthetics that elevate it beyond routine primetime television.

Penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, the story follows two rival families led by Siraj (Asif Raza Mir) and Bin Yameen (Babar Ali), their feud spanning generations. Siraj’s sister Suraiyya (Saima Noor), weighed down by grief, delivers one of the drama’s most moving performances.

Siraj’s daughter Mehmal (Sajal Aly) dreams of studying beyond the confines of home, embodying the central conflict between rigid tradition and youthful aspiration.

Her tender bond with Suraiyya—whom she calls Phuppo—gives the drama heart, especially in lighter moments such as their amusing visit to a university dean.

Humayun Saeed surprises as Professor “Manto,” an eccentric academic whose quiet defiance captivates Mehmal. Sanam Saeed adds balance and modernity as Miss Maria, grounding the story with poise. Collectively, the cast often outshines the script, infusing authenticity where the writing falters.

And falter it does. Qamar’s heavy-handed style, dominated by monologues and outdated gender politics, risks suffocating the narrative. Characters sometimes feel like conduits for ideology rather than complex individuals. While the drama gestures toward progressiveness—with ambitious women and layered men—it simultaneously reinforces stereotypes Qamar is notorious for.

Yet, despite its contradictions, Main Manto Nahi Hoon is compelling. Its lush visuals, emotional pull, and stellar cast make it worth watching. Ultimately, its success will hinge on whether direction and performances can outshine the writer’s overbearing voice.

