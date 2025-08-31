Pakistan’s Panjab evacuates half a million people stranded by floods – Al Jazeera

One of the Pakistan dams

By Asia Samachar | Pakistan |

Nearly half a million people have been displaced by flooding in eastern Pakistan after days of heavy rain swelled rivers, relief officials said, as they carried out a massive rescue operation.

Three transboundary rivers that cut through Punjab province, which borders India, have swollen to exceptionally high levels, affecting more than 2,300 villages, reported Al Jazeera.

Nabeel Javed, the head of the Punjab government’s relief services, said on Saturday that 481,000 people stranded by the floods had been evacuated, along with 405,000 livestock.

Overall, more than 1.5 million people have been affected by the flooding, including in Lahore, the provincial capital and the country’s second-largest city.

“This is the biggest rescue operation in Punjab’s history,” Irfan Ali Khan, the head of the province’s disaster management agency, told a news conference.

