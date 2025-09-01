Mandy Gondaara shines as Mrs Earth Malaysia 2025

Mandy Gondaara crowned Mrs Earth Malaysia 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Entrepreneur Mandy K Gondaara has added another feather to her cap after being crowned Mrs. Earth Malaysia 2025 at the Supermodel Universe International Grand Gala Crowning Night held in Kuala Lumpur on August 23.

The 167cm tall Sikh trailblazer is the CEO of 9 Vibes Media and the Managing Director of F&B brand Dine & Delight.

Mandy holds an MBA with Distinction from the University of Glasgow Caledonian, Scotland, bagging the Best Student Award in Management and Human Resource Management.

On the personal front, Mandy is married to Joseph Ravindren, founder of an insurance loss adjustment firms with branches nationwide.

The newly crowned queen described her win as a platform to merge glamour with purpose, pledging to leverage her visibility to champion sustainability and inspire women to pursue excellence in every sphere of life.

