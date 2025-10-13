Why Sikh Youth in rural Panjab abandoning outward identity?

It may be that the Sikh identity is no longer perceived as a cultural asset in the villages, but rather as a liability and hindrance to the pursuit of mobility and a modern lifestyle. In contrast and somewhat paradoxically, within the cities, the very same identity appears to have evolved into a marker of confidence, professionalism, cultural capital and social mobility.

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to spend eight weeks in India, travelling between Panjab and Delhi. One striking observation during this time was that in the cities, the turban (dastar) and unshorn hair (kesh) appeared to be thriving, yet in rural Panjab, this visible identity seemed to be rapidly disappearing, particularly among the younger generation. This is rather paradoxical, as one might have expected the opposite. Given the cosmopolitan nature of urban life compared to the relative stability and cultural rootedness of rural Panjab, why would the outward signs of Sikh identity be diminishing in the very heartland of Sikh culture?

Perhaps the explanation lies less in the realm of religious devotion – though it does appear the rural youth have relatively poor knowledge of Sikhi – but in socio-economic realities. It may be that the Sikh identity is no longer perceived as a cultural asset in the villages, but rather as a liability and hindrance to the pursuit of mobility and a modern lifestyle. In contrast and somewhat paradoxically, within the cities, the very same identity appears to have evolved into a marker of confidence, professionalism, cultural capital and social mobility.

Over the past three decades, in an age of globalisation and social media, the outward Sikh identity, particularly the turbaned Sikh male, has in many urban centres across the world become synonymous with success, pride and self-assurance. This has given rise to a distinct urban Sikh identity that comfortably inhabits professional, business, and media spaces. In this regard, the city provides the perfect backdrop for an identity that exudes both authenticity and dynamism.

Complex socio-cultural and economic mechanisms are also at play. Amongst rural Panjabi youth, there is a growing perception that the only way to escape agrarian distress and limited local opportunities is to adopt a more ‘Western lifestyle’. Migration, particularly through student visas, has become one of the most powerful responses to economic stagnation and cultural frustration in rural Panjab. In this context, maintaining kesh and dastar is often seen as a potential hindrance to assimilation into Western society, or even as a practical obstacle in navigating travel and immigration systems.

While the plight of rural Sikh youth in Panjab is a source of much concern, especially when we hear about the alarming levels of drug abuse, there is also room for optimism. The visible renaissance of Sikhi among youth in urban India and across the global Sikh diaspora suggests a renewed pride and confidence in the outward symbols of Sikh identity. However, if this spirit is to be rekindled in rural Panjab, it will require a fundamental transformation, one that addresses the deep-seated economic and educational inequalities that push young people to abandon their roots.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

