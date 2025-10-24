First Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Jagdev Kaur (1957 – 2025)

(1st Mithi Yaad)

Late Sardarni Jagdev Kaur

26.1.1957 – 5.11.2024

Greatly loved, deeply missed, forever in our hearts.

With deep love and cherished remembrance, we humbly invite you to join us in honoring the Path da Bhog & 1st Mithi Yaad of our beloved Late Sardarni Jagdev Kaur d/o Master Fateh Singh & Wife of Sardar Mejar Singh

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 1st November 2025

From 9.30 am to 11:30 AM

Wadda Gurdwara, Kampung Pandan

(15, Jalan Kampung Pandan, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur)

| Entry: 24 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

