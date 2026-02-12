Young Sikh practitioner joins UM law faculty as senior lecturer of practice

Parveen Kaur Harnam Singh, who teaches Alternative Dispute Resolution, may be among the youngest to hold the position

Parveen Kaur at the 9th Global Higher Education Forum 2025 in November 2025 in Putrajaya

The University of Malaya has appointed Parveen Kaur Harnam Singh as senior lecturer of practice at its Faculty of Law, making the 31-year-old legal academic and practitioner among the youngest to hold the position.

A Lecturer of Practice at Universiti Malaya is an industry expert appointed to bridge academic theory and professional application, delivering industry-relevant instruction, mentoring students and contributing to curriculum development to enhance graduate employability. Parveen’s appointment in February 2026 reflects her combined strengths in practice, research and teaching.

Parveen grew up in Petaling Jaya and the United Kingdom as the child of a single parent. Her late father served 21 years in the Royal Malaysian Air Force, while her mother is a retired head of cluster for language excellence at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN).

Parveen teaches Alternative Dispute Resolution, a core final-year subject, and Research Methodology. At the same time, she is completing her PhD in Law at UM, specialising in charities and non-profit law, an emerging niche at the faculty.

Her work has been published in the Malayan Law Journal and the Asian Journal of Accounting Perspectives.

A former Advocate and Solicitor of the High Court of Malaya, she practised in dispute resolution at Zaid Ibrahim & Co (ZICOlaw) and Zain & Co, a member of Dentons, handling regional and cross-border matters.

