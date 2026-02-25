First Mithi Yaad: Mata Balbir Kaur w/o Late Sardar Jenal Singh

In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mum
Time may move, but love stays still, woven deep within my soul.
A mother’s touch, a mother’s care-your love still makes me whole.
Today I honor all you gave, your gentle heart, so pure, so brave.
Mata Balbir Kaur w/o Late Sardar Jenal Singh
26.9.1951-23.4.2025
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving kids, grandchildren, in laws, family & friends
PATH DA BHOG & KIRTAN
SUNDAY 8th March 2026 10.00am-12.00pm
GURDWARA SAHIB PORT DICKSON
Your kind presence is much appreciated
For further information please contact,
Sarjeet Singh (Ladi): +60 19-931 4861
Ranjeet Singh(Chin): 012-2057970
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 25 February 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here