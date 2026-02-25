First Mithi Yaad: Mata Balbir Kaur w/o Late Sardar Jenal Singh

In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mum

Time may move, but love stays still, woven deep within my soul.

A mother’s touch, a mother’s care-your love still makes me whole.

Today I honor all you gave, your gentle heart, so pure, so brave.

Mata Balbir Kaur w/o Late Sardar Jenal Singh

26.9.1951-23.4.2025

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving kids, grandchildren, in laws, family & friends

PATH DA BHOG & KIRTAN

SUNDAY 8th March 2026 10.00am-12.00pm

GURDWARA SAHIB PORT DICKSON

Your kind presence is much appreciated

For further information please contact,

Sarjeet Singh (Ladi): +60 19-931 4861

Ranjeet Singh(Chin): 012-2057970

| Entry: 25 February 2026 | Source: Family

