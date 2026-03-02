First Mithi Yaad: Baghwan Singh Bal (1970 – 2025)

1st Year Mithi Yaad Barsi

Baghwan Singh Bal S/O Late Sawarn Singh Bal

Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

(30.9.1970 – 17.4.2025)

Village: Batala; District: Amritsar

Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by:

Father: Late Sawarn Singh Bal s/o Late Surta Singh Bal

Mother: Nirmal Kaur Rai d/o Late Tara Singh

Brothers & Spouses:

Late Gurcharan Singh Bal / Kamaljit Kaur

Prithpal Singh Bal / Kushinder Kaur

Simren Singh Bal / Sheetal Kaur

Teeraj Singh Bal / Rasvinder Kaur

Daughters:

Esleen Kaur Bal

Ulycia Kaur Bal

Nephews & Nieces:

Jaskeeratpal Kaur Bal

Rajveer Singh Bal

Samarpal Singh Bal

Samara Kaur Bal

Divjoth Heer Kaur Bal

Shing Nyuk Tsui

Uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and dear friends.

Programme as follows:

15th MARCH 2026, SUNDAY

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

(Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul 51000 Kuala Lumpur)

9.30am – 11.30am: Kirtan followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

For more details, please contact :

Teeraj 017 – 622 2884

Prithpal 012 – 932 7071

Esleen 012 – 397 0052

| Entry: 2 March 2026 | Source: Family

