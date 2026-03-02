First Mithi Yaad: Baghwan Singh Bal (1970 – 2025)

1st Year Mithi Yaad Barsi
Baghwan Singh Bal S/O Late Sawarn Singh Bal
Sentul, Kuala Lumpur
(30.9.1970 – 17.4.2025)
Village: Batala; District: Amritsar
Lovingly remembered and forever cherished by:
Father: Late Sawarn Singh Bal s/o Late Surta Singh Bal
Mother: Nirmal Kaur Rai d/o Late Tara Singh
Brothers & Spouses:
Late Gurcharan Singh Bal / Kamaljit Kaur
Prithpal Singh Bal / Kushinder Kaur
Simren Singh Bal / Sheetal Kaur
Teeraj Singh Bal / Rasvinder Kaur
Daughters:
Esleen Kaur Bal
Ulycia Kaur Bal
Nephews & Nieces:
Jaskeeratpal Kaur Bal
Rajveer Singh Bal
Samarpal Singh Bal
Samara Kaur Bal
Divjoth Heer Kaur Bal
Shing Nyuk Tsui
Uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and dear friends.
Programme as follows:
15th MARCH 2026, SUNDAY
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
(Off Jalan Haji Salleh, Sentul 51000 Kuala Lumpur)
9.30am – 11.30am: Kirtan followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas.
Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.
For more details, please contact :
Teeraj 017 – 622 2884
Prithpal 012 – 932 7071
Esleen 012 – 397 0052
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 2 March 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here