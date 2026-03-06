Challenges to Sikh Identity in the West

One positive outcome of court actions over the years is that Sikhs and Sikhi is better known around the world than ever before. Challenges to Sikh identity are balanced by Sikh identity success stories.

By Gurmukh Singh | Opinion |

“Those who keep heads covered as a sign of respect for (or obedience to) a power higher than the state should not be threatened with penalties. Nor should they be threatened with marginalization, physical injury, or even death because of a superficial resemblance with our real shared enemy.” (US Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook, 2003).

There have been numerous successful cases defending visible Sikh Identity, the Five-Kakaars and the turban. In every country with Sikh populations, when there is such a court case, Sikhs have to give a little mini-history of the Sikhs. Otherwise, as Amardeep Singh of Sikh Coalition argues, you cannot apply the law against a group you do not understand.

“The war on terror has not only increased racial violence, harassment, and adverse employment actions against Sikhs with turbans it has also led to a more abstract questioning of the proper degree to which visible immigrant minority groups should be part of mainstream Western society.” (From a study by Gohil & Sidhu of US)

In addition to court cases, Indian state action against certain types of Sikh activism abroad has also publicised recent Sikh history going back to 1947 partition of the Indian sub-continent. The root causes for Sikh unrest in Panjab are continually researched and reported. The Sikh case had already become a running sore in the republic of India even before the 1984 events. The Third Ghalughara in Sikh history started in 1984 and lasted for over 10 years in Panjab. Mass migration of Sikhs from Panjab followed and continues.

I have written in an earlier article that there was a time when the British insisted that Sikhs joining the colonial British Army must be Amritdhari (fully initiated), practising Sikhs wearing all their articles of faith. During the two World Wars, some 1.5 million Amritdhari, Kakaar and turban wearing Sikhs fought for the freedom of United Kingdom, Europe and humankind, and helped to liberate European, African, and Asian countries. 83,000 Sikhs gave their lives, whilst 110,000 were wounded. Many gallant Sikhs were awarded Victoria Crosses for their bravery.

Sikhs have been living in some Western countries like the United Kingdom, Canada and America as a significant visible community for well over half a century. Before that, during the British colonial period, they were encouraged to migrate to countries in East Africa and South East Asia as soldiers, policemen and as skilled workers. Sikhs have migrated to Australia in late 19th century and even to South American countries.

Yet, direct and indirect challenges to visible Sikh identity have increased, especially since 9/11. That has a negative effect on the Sikh sense of belonging to the countries where, otherwise, they have been acclaimed as hardworking law abiding loyal citizens.

The question today is if, like the Jewish people, Sikhs are actually being directly targeted as a distinct community for persecution? Discrimination against visible Sikh identity is on the increase. In some cases, maybe, it is no longer a case of mistaken identity.

There has been stepped public awareness abroad of who the Sikhs are. Otherwise, despite the impression given by mainstream Indian media, Sikhs are regarded as a successful integration story and net contributors to the countries they live in. Some points to ponder.

