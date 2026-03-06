OPEN TENDER NOTICE

Solar PV Installation – Niketan Headquarters

A) Niketan invites qualified and experienced contractors to submit tenders for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system at Niketan Headquarters.

Due to rising electricity bills (currently averaging RM1,700 per month) and the need to better manage long-term operational expenditure, Niketan is undertaking this solar initiative to reduce energy costs and enhance environmental sustainability.

Interested bidders must submit the following:

1. Company profile, including relevant project experience

2. Technical proposal with system design and specifications

3. Itemised quotation (including all equipment and installation costs)

4. Proposed project timeline

5. Warranty details (panels, inverter, workmanship, etc.)

6. After-sales service and maintenance support information.

7. Financial Projections-Payback period,Approx utility savings over the years.

8. Payment Schedule

Submission Deadline: 20 March 2026 (Friday at 5.00pm)

Please submit completed tenders to:

Mr. Inderjit Singh – 012-6632093

Mr. Avnash Singh – 012-2424519

Mr. Tajinder Singh – 012-2543946

All submissions must be clearly marked: “Tender Submission – Solar PV Installation”

Niketan reserves the right to accept or reject any tender, wholly or partially, without assigning any reason.

B) Niketan also welcomes individuals with relevant expertise in solar PV systems, engineering, energy management, procurement or project evaluation who are willing to serve on an independent review panel to evaluate submitted tenders.

Interested professionals who wish to support in this capacity are kindly requested to contact any of the above-named persons.

Thank You.

Niketan EXCO 2025-2027

