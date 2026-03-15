SKA Awaaz Returns with Season 2: Expanding the Conversation on Choices and Possibilities

SKA Awaaz: Voices That Inspire back with Season 2. The podcast is fully supported by its media partner, Asia Samachar.

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

SKA Awaaz: Voices That Inspire, an initiative by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) and a Singapore-based Sikh podcast, returns with Season 2, building on the strong foundation laid in its inaugural season. The podcast is fully supported by its media partner, Asia Samachar.

Conceived as a platform to document and celebrate the stories of the Sikh community, SKA Awaaz began with a simple objective: to create a space where lived experiences could be heard, preserved and shared across generations.

Season 1 featured nine compelling conversations spanning sports, youth leadership, creative journeys and community pioneers. Listeners encountered narratives of resilience, faith, perseverance and quiet courage including stories that reaffirmed identity and heritage while highlighting the diverse contributions of the community.

In Season 2, SKA Awaaz moves beyond inspiration alone. The new season explores the choices, pathways and possibilities that shape individual journeys. Rather than focusing solely on achievements, the conversations examine how decisions are made, how challenges are navigated, and what lessons emerge along the way.

The aim is particularly to engage younger listeners, reminding them that success does not follow a single prescribed route. There are multiple pathways, different forms of strength, and varied perspectives through which one can shape a meaningful life.

Season 2 features community representatives, professionals, storytellers and mentors, sometimes in individual interviews and at other times in roundtable or dual-guest formats, hoping for more richer and more layered discussions. The focus remains on dialogue, reflection and growth.

The season opens with Sandeep Singh, an author and storyteller whose work resonates deeply with children and families. Known for his books Aman Goes to School and Harleen’s Home, Singh explores themes of belonging, emotion and everyday experience in ways that are accessible yet profound.

Beyond his writing, he actively contributes to community life through book readings at gurdwaras and community spaces, as well as through pro bono interpretation work. His work reflects the essence of Season 2: that storytelling is not merely about inspiration, but about empathy, guidance and opening possibilities.

Season 2 of SKA Awaaz continues its mission as a voice of the community; and a space where conversations shape futures.

Listen to SKA Awaaz: Voices That Inspire – Season 2 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Youtube Music:

The SKA Awaaz – Podcast – Apple Podcasts

The SKA Awaaz | skamediasingapore

https://open.spotify.com/episode/16FzD3JtjnGe7lhBzTZ6sj?si=SIG1KTvpSMSdXe8l-cj_rA

Listeners are requested to tune in to the audio podcast and share the episodes widely within their networks, helping to amplify these community stories and ensure they reach younger generations and wider audiences alike.

Join the conversation on this story on Asia Samachar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

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New Singapore podcast SKA Awaaz gains traction (Asia Samachar, 18 April 2025)

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