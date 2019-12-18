Sikh humanitarian warriors get love abundance from NZ

KIRTAN VIDEO | JUST RELEASED: The dedication of warriors from Sikh-based humanitarian outfits like Khalsa Aid and United Sikhs was beautifully captured in a video produced by a New Zealand based father-daughter kirtani duo.

Amrita Kaur and Yadvinder Singh sang the shabad ‘Sab Te Wadda Satgur Nanak’ to accompany the video capturing the humanitarian workers in action at various parts of the world.

They said the video was dedicated to the amazing souls who have dedicated their lives to serving humanity in the spirit of “Sarbat Da Bhalla” or Goodwill to All.

The video was produced by Harvin Hans while the music was arranged and composed by Haider Ali and Amarpreet Singh.

Go here for the video.

