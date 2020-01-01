Our top 30 stories

By Asia Samachar Team | EDITORIAL |
The murder of Amitpal Singh Bajaj in the tragic incident in Thailand in August caught the attention of many of our readers. It was our most-read story in 2019.
Amitpal, the 34-year-old Malaysian-born IT consultant who held British citizenship, perished in the scuffle on the night before he was scheduled to leave with his Singapore-born wife and their two-year-old son.
The next most-read story came from Indonesia. Indonesia lost its most prominent Sikh son with the passing on of Harbrinderjit Singh Dillon in September.
Known widely as Pak H.S. Dillon, Harbrinderjit is easily one of the most well-known Indonesian Sikhs who has held important positions in the Indonesian government and civil society.
And the third most-read story in 2019 was on the making of the gurdwara in Putrajaya, the seat of Malaysia’s administrative capital.
Here are the top 30 most-read stories at Asia Samachar for 2019.
TOP 30 STORIES:
- “Please just go, go, save Veer”
- HS Dillon: Indonesia loses most prominent Sikh son
- Putrajaya gurdwara in the making
- Sikh student rises against all odds, bags Malaysian university VC award
- The Grand Lady of No 81, Jalan Templer passes away
- AirAsia pulls ads after Sikh community feedback
- Guru Nanak’s teachings ‘very much aligned ‘ to Singapore core values, says PM
- Record RM1.6m raised at KL crematorium fundraising dinner
- Three Punjabi gals enter final round of Miss Universe Malaysia 2019
- California Sikh farmer still working at 105
- Did she convert to Islam?
- A big Sikh wedding in Malaysia
- Sweet news for narcotics officer ACP Dalbir Singh
- Singaporean Sikh protecting Johor crown prince
- Chair for Sikh wedding couple causes stir
- Top Malaysian police Sikh lady officer retires
- Thai singer Aruni releases song on Guru Nanak’s travel to Baghdad
- Shweta crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2019
- Rakhvinder Singh shines at Malaysian navy cadet officer graduation
- Malaysia’s pioneer Sikh scientist made Emeritus Professor
- Malaysian Sikh planter, amateur radio hobbyist Sangat Singh passes away
- Malaysian Sikh pipe band emerge champs at world championships
- Amazing sewa at Malacca annual Sikh event. What’s the secret?
- The brave Sikhs of Borneo
- Medical student Kajel Kaur wins Miss Earth Malaysia
- Exit from my ‘dream’ home
- Fire destroys home of active Medan lady sewadar, donation drive launched
- Sikh bikers complete cancer charity ride, clocking 16,800km across 5-nations
- Time for Sikh women to join politics, urges lawmaker Ramkarpal
- Arvin first Malaysian Sikh swimmer to bag medal at Sea Games
