Our top 30 stories

By Asia Samachar Team | EDITORIAL |

The murder of Amitpal Singh Bajaj in the tragic incident in Thailand in August caught the attention of many of our readers. It was our most-read story in 2019.

Amitpal, the 34-year-old Malaysian-born IT consultant who held British citizenship, perished in the scuffle on the night before he was scheduled to leave with his Singapore-born wife and their two-year-old son.

The next most-read story came from Indonesia. Indonesia lost its most prominent Sikh son with the passing on of Harbrinderjit Singh Dillon in September.

Known widely as Pak H.S. Dillon, Harbrinderjit is easily one of the most well-known Indonesian Sikhs who has held important positions in the Indonesian government and civil society.

And the third most-read story in 2019 was on the making of the gurdwara in Putrajaya, the seat of Malaysia’s administrative capital.

Here are the top 30 most-read stories at Asia Samachar for 2019.

TOP 30 STORIES: