KLANG | Learn Gurmukhi for adults in 12 weeks

Missed out the chance to learn Gurmukhi? Always wanted to pick it up but didn’t know how? Well, if you’re in the Klang area, here’s your chance. And you can do it in 12 weeks.
Starting: 29 February 2020 (Saturday) | 2:30pm to 4:00 pm | Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Programme Guide: Covers 35 Alphabets; Speed Learning Techniques; Learning through phonics. Once completed, you would be able to read Japji Sahib
To register, send Whatsapp to Inderjit Singh @ 019-2184886
PUNJABI EDUCATION CENTRE, GURDWARA SAHIB KLANG
