Time to deep dive Gurbani

Malaysian Gurdwara Council (MGC) has again arranged for qualified lecturers to conduct gurbani classes at gurdwaras nationwide on understanding of Gurbani and the Sikh Reht Maryada (SRM).

Classes began yesterday (29 Jan 2020) and will continue every week as per schedule at 45 Gurdwaras. All members of the sangat are welcomed and encouraged to join the classes. Please check with your local (or nearby) gurdwara for day and timing of class.

In this current session, the lecturers will be discussing the meaning of 12 shabads from the Guru Granth Sahib commonly sung in kirtan. They will also discuss the SRM or the Sikh code of conduct, formulated by the Panth, issued by the Akaal Takht and distributed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The current shabad vichaar courses will run for about two-and-a-half months.

Last year, the trained lecturers had conducted Gurbani classes at 44 gurdwaras.

Let’s get together to learn and understand Gurbani and what our Guru’s are trying to teach us.

Please pass on this message to others to attend and get connected to the real message in gurbani. Let’s not miss this wonderful opportunity for sangat and Gurbani vichaar.

(Bhai Autar Singh is programme coordinators for the above lecture series)