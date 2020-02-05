Spotify’s Sunita Kaur joins Twitch for her next challenge

After six years at music streaming provider Spotify, Sunita Kaur is taking the plunge for her next challenge by joining Twitch, a community of user-generated live content and gaming.

She has been appointed as its first APAC MD and will be based in Singapore.

She will focus on supporting the growth of the Twitch community to benefit content creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers, and developers in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sunita, who joined the Sweden-based Spotify in May 2013 as MD of Southeast Asia, was later made its VP for Revenue APAC.

Prior to that, she was with Facebook as its Asia director as well as with Microsoft Advertising, Forbes, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Time Inc Asia, according to her LindkedIn profile.

What can you expect from her? In a 2015 interview, Sunita spoke about her time at Facebook.

She told InTheBlack: “When I worked for Facebook for just over three years, there were seven of us in a tiny little serviced office in Singapore trying to figure out what social media meant for those in the Asian region in 2009.”

In the same interview, she spoke about strategy always being a team decision.

“Clear strategy creates buy-in. It makes people’s roles and purpose extremely clear. It helps people see where we need to be, where we need to go.

“We live in a world now where we have so much access to data. Gone are the days where you had meetings upon meetings before forming a decision, implementing it, then waiting six months for a result. Now what you do is get together, make a decision and try it.

“The next step is two-pronged. If you succeed, you repeat. If you fail, you revise. In the span of a month you could easily try something and fail twice but succeed the third time, then push ahead fast rather than waiting six months before you find out whether you failed or not.”