Ontario Sikhs prepare Valentine gifts for women in shelters’

By The London Free Press | CANADA |

The London (Ontario, Canada) Sikh community is making sure women staying in shelters on Valentine’s Day feel special.

Volunteers will bake treats and donate toiletries – toothbrushes, shampoo and other products – to include in personal care packages that will be dropped off at local women’s shelters next Friday.

The initiative is part of the One Billion Rising Movement, a global call to action based the statistic that one in three women will be assaulted in her lifetime.

London volunteers gathered this weekend to begin preparing the care packages.

Started in 2012, the effort now takes place in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. This is the first year it has been organized in London.

The original story, ‘Sikh community preparing Valentine’s Day care packages for women in London shelters’ (The London Free Press, 9 Feb 2020), appeared here.

