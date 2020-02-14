US Air Force issues new guidelines for beards, turbans and hijabs

Practicing Sikhs and Muslims intending to serve the US Air Force can breath a sigh of relief as the wing of the world’s most powerful armed forces clarifies the uniform and grooming accommodation process.

The new policy, outlined in a 144-page document finalised last week, outlines a clear approval process for Sikhs and Muslims who want to serve while wearing their articles of faith like the turban or the hijab; or maintain beards and unshorn hair.

Under the guidelines, Sikhs and Muslims can seek a religious accommodation for turbans, beards, unshorn hair and hijabs which will be dealt with within 30 days for cases in the United States.

In welcoming the move, New York-based civil rights organization Sikh Coalition also announced that Airman 1st Class (A1C) Gurchetan Singh had secured a religious accommodation to serve in the Air National Guard, making him the first Sikh American to do so.

It added: “Our ultimate goal in engaging the U.S. military remains to secure permanent policy changes that end discrimination by our nation’s largest employer: the U.S. Department of Defense. Achieving that victory will be critical to ending discrimination in workplaces across the country,’ it said in a statement.

In September 2019, Sunjit Singh Rathour became the first Sikh airman to complete the USAF basic training and advanced technical training while wearing a turban, beard, and unshorn hair, in compliance with his Sikh religious beliefs.