Indian High Commission Kuala Lumpur office to move

IHCKL office moves to Wisma HRIH Lotus effective Feb 24 Feb. Labour related assistance to continue at Mont Kiara 1 until further notice

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

The Indian High Commission Kuala Lumpur (IHCKL) office will be moving to Wisma HRIH Lotus at 442, Jalan Pahang, Setapak, 53000 Kuala Lumpur, effective Monday (24 Feb).

The new location is not too far from Gurdwara Sahaib Titiwangsa as well as KPJ Tawakal Hospital.

In a statement, the high commission said public services like passport, visa, OCI and consular will remain closed on Feb 20 and Feb 21 and resume at the new location on Feb 24.

However, for labour related assistance, the Indian Workers Resource Centre at Level 20, Menara 1, Mont Kiara 1 will continue to operate until further notice.

