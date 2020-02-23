Mohinder Singh (1938-2020), Lim Garden, Ipoh

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 24 February 2020 (Monday), at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh. Cortège leaves residence 2A, Lengkok Kandy, Taman Lim, 30100, Ipoh, Perak at 12.00pm | Malaysia
SARDAR MOHINDER SINGH S/O NATHA SINGH
30 Sept 1938 – 22 Feb 2020
Village: Methab Kot, Amritsar
Departed: 22 February 2020
Leaving behind his beloved wife Sarjit Kaur Dhillon, children and grandchildren.
Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 24 February 2020 (Monday), at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Cortege timing: Cortège leaves residence 2A, Lengkok Kandy, Taman Lim, 30100, Ipoh, Perak at 12.00pm, 24 February 2020.
Path Da Bhog: To be announced
Contact: Rabinder 012-383 8584
| Entry: 23 Feb 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |