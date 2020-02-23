Mohinder Singh (1938-2020), Lim Garden, Ipoh

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 24 February 2020 (Monday), at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh. Cortège leaves residence 2A, Lengkok Kandy, Taman Lim, 30100, Ipoh,Perak at 12.00pm | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 24 February 2020 (Monday), at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh. Cortège leaves residence 2A, Lengkok Kandy, Taman Lim, 30100, Ipoh, Perak at 12.00pm | Malaysia

SARDAR MOHINDER SINGH S/O NATHA SINGH

30 Sept 1938 – 22 Feb 2020

Village: Methab Kot, Amritsar

Departed: 22 February 2020

Leaving behind his beloved wife Sarjit Kaur Dhillon, children and grandchildren.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 24 February 2020 (Monday), at Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Cortege timing: Cortège leaves residence 2A, Lengkok Kandy, Taman Lim, 30100, Ipoh, Perak at 12.00pm, 24 February 2020.

Path Da Bhog: To be announced

Contact: Rabinder 012-383 8584

Message from Family: It pains us to even think that you are no longer with us. You are with Waheguru now. We thank Waheguru to have had you in our lives. We miss and love you deeply.

 

| Entry: 23 Feb 2020 | Source: Family

