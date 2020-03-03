Bhag Singh (1958-2020), Retired Senior Assistant (Student Affairs) at Catholic High School, Tanjung Malim)

PATH DA BHOG: 15 March 2020 (Sunday), 5 - 8 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, Penang | Malaysia

By -
0
40

PATH DA BHOG: 15 March 2020 (Sunday), 5 – 8 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, Penang | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR BHAG SINGH

Son of the late Ralla Singh (Pind: Abhipur) and Mata Chand Kaur

Retired Senior Assistant (Student Affairs) at Catholic High School, Tanjung Malim, Perak

Passed on in Tumpat, Kelantan on 29th February 2020

Husband to Chan a/p Eh Kiow (Penolong Pegawai Farmasi, Klinik Kesihatan Tg Malim)

Father to Zoraver Singh Mavi and Zoraester Singh Mavi

Path Da Phog: 15 March 2020 (Sunday), 5 – 8 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, Penang

For details, contact: 

Prem Singh  (016-534 7295)

Makhtear Kaur (016-432 6557)

Datuk Himmat Singh (019-2179456)

Amarjeet Rizmie (012-2082786)

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

 

| Entry: 3 March 2020 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY