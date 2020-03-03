Bhag Singh (1958-2020), Retired Senior Assistant (Student Affairs) at Catholic High School, Tanjung Malim)

PATH DA BHOG: 15 March 2020 (Sunday), 5 – 8 p.m., at Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, Penang | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR BHAG SINGH
Son of the late Ralla Singh (Pind: Abhipur) and Mata Chand Kaur
Retired Senior Assistant (Student Affairs) at Catholic High School, Tanjung Malim, Perak
Passed on in Tumpat, Kelantan on 29th February 2020
Husband to Chan a/p Eh Kiow (Penolong Pegawai Farmasi, Klinik Kesihatan Tg Malim)
Father to Zoraver Singh Mavi and Zoraester Singh Mavi
For details, contact:
Prem Singh (016-534 7295)
Makhtear Kaur (016-432 6557)
Datuk Himmat Singh (019-2179456)
Amarjeet Rizmie (012-2082786)
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
| Entry: 3 March 2020 | Source: Family
